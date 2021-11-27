Charlton Athletic are back in action this afternoon against Shrewsbury Town.

Charlton Athletic travel to the Montgomery Waters Meadow on the back of their 2-2 draw away at Morecambe on Tuesday night.

The Addicks remain unbeaten in the league under caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson.

They have risen to 14th in the table and are nine points off the Play-Offs.

Team news

Charlton have received a boost with Papa Souare and Jonathan Leko fit to return to the squad.

However, today’s match comes too soon for Jason Pearce and Adam Matthews, as per the club’s official website.

Jake Forster-Caskey, Ryan Inniss and Sam Lavelle are long-term absentees, whilst Jayden Stockley is still suspended from his red card against Burton Albion.

Predicted XI

(3-1-4-2)



Craig MacGillivray

Sean Clare

Chris Gunter

Akin Famewo

George Dobson

Diallang Jaiyesimi

Alex Gilbey

Elliott Lee

Ben Purrington

Josh Davison

Conor Washington

Difficult game

Shrewsbury held Sunderland in mid-week and will be looking to build on that with a positive result against Charlton.

The Addicks are doing well under Jackson and he will be looking for another result again to boost his chances of landing the full-time role.

It will be interesting to see what business the London club do in the January transfer window as a couple more wins would see them rise into the top 10.