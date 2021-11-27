Nottingham Forest impressively drew 0-0 to promotion candidates West Bromwich Albion in Championship action on Friday evening.

Steve Cooper’s side travelled to The Hawthorns looking to build on a decent turn of form following the sacking of Chris Hughton.

The Reds were solid defensively and limited the Baggies to many real clear-cut chances. West Brom midfielder Jayson Molumby picked up his second yellow card of the game in the 70th minute putting Valerien Ismael’s side down to ten men, this spurred Forest on to try and get the winner but they failed to capitalise on any of their chances.

Defender Joe Worrall was presented with the Man of the Match award after a superb performance, and many Forest fans thought he played a good game.

See what these Forest fans had to say about the 24-year-old’s performance on twitter:

I do wonder sometimes about our fan base! I thought Worrall aside he was our best player! Dont know what game u watched. — Matt Storer NFFC (@nipperstorer89) November 26, 2021

From the outside looking in…. It’s remarkable that Joe Worrall is not the captain of our club. Leader on and off the pitch! Plus, he’s one of us. #NFFC — Andrew (@Nesto25) November 26, 2021

Joe Worrall was outstanding #nffc Good performance & looked like the only team that wanted to win the game. Great atmosphere as always. Safe trip home — David Johnson (@DavidJo05034174) November 26, 2021

Joe Worrall was superb tonight gonna be tough to keep hold of him #nffc — Ian White (@white7980) November 26, 2021

joe ‘man mountain’ worrall just doing what he does best.

he’s one of our own #nffc pic.twitter.com/jxLaYSYpCb — nffc_pierce🇵🇾🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@PierceNFFC2) November 26, 2021

Another immense performance from Worrall – price tag gone up a bit more after tonight.#nffc — backupunder (@butlerdownunder) November 26, 2021