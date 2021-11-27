Nottingham Forest impressively drew 0-0 to promotion candidates West Bromwich Albion in Championship action on Friday evening.

Steve Cooper’s side travelled to The Hawthorns looking to build on a decent turn of form following the sacking of Chris Hughton.

The Reds were solid defensively and limited the Baggies to many real clear-cut chances. West Brom midfielder Jayson Molumby picked up his second yellow card of the game in the 70th minute putting Valerien Ismael’s side down to ten men, this spurred Forest on to try and get the winner but they failed to capitalise on any of their chances.

Defender Joe Worrall was presented with the Man of the Match award after a superb performance, and many Forest fans thought he played a good game.

See what these Forest fans had to say about the 24-year-old’s performance on twitter:

 