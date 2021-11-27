West Bromwich Albion disappointingly drew 0-0 against Nottingham Forest in Championship action on Friday evening.

The Baggies hosted Steve Cooper’s Forest who are now unbeaten in six matches and are flying up the table since the sacking of Chris Hughton.

Neither side could convert their chances on the night in what was a relatively even encounter. The real key moment in the match came in the 70th minute when Baggies midfielder Jayson Molumby was shown his second yellow card.

The sending-off resulted in a shift in momentum as it was Forest who were pushing for a winner and looked more likely to snatch the three points.

Overall, it was a below par performance from West Brom and many fans became aggravated at the team and manager Valerien Ismael as they have their sights set on promotion and their recent poor run of form has seen them drift away from the top two places.

Plenty of fans were quick to rip into on-loan striker Jordan Hugill as he missed a golden opportunity to snatch all three points in stoppage time. The Norwich City man has only one goal in 16 appearances for the Baggies this season.

See what these West Brom fans had to say about the 29-year-old’s performance:

We need to use all of our Jan budget to persuade Norwich to take Hugill back. Then we might still scrape playoffs. #wba — Charlie (@cds_wba) November 26, 2021

Sorry but Jordan Hugill is the worst player I've seen at the albion for a very, very long time.

Absolute garbage #wba — justin courtney (@jdcecfc) November 26, 2021

Jordan Hugill gives me hope I might still make it as a footballer — Crottster. (@GeeCeeWBA) November 26, 2021

Hugill late miss was so awful should’ve won us the game and as for Molumby moment of madness to get sent off was a disgrace — Jonathan Evans (@The5pecialone31) November 26, 2021

Molumby stupid, Ismael passive and Hugill a waste of space. #WBA — Peter Osborn (@PeterOsbornCas) November 26, 2021