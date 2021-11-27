Bournemouth welcome Coventry City to the Vitality Stadium in the Championship this afternoon.

It’s a big game at the top end of the Championship table this afternoon, as 2nd-placed AFC Bournemouth take on 5th-placed Coventry City.

Scott Parker’s side are coming off the back of two questionable results recently, as Derby County beat the Cherries 3-2 last weekend, which was closely followed by a 1-1 draw with Millwall in midweek.

The Sky Blues however are unbeaten in their last three games, with a 3-2 home win against Bristol City and 0-0 draws to Sheffield United and Birmingham City respectively.

Here we look at the latest AFC Bournemouth team news ahead of this afternoon…

Team news

There are doubts on the availability of veteran centre-half Gary Cahill, as the former Chelsea captain took a massive hit to the body in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw to Millwall. Parker revealed that he will have to make a ‘late call’ on the 35-year-old.

Ben Pearson and Robbie Brady will sit out the tie with grade one issues, that are between seven, ten and 14 days for the recovery length.

Lloyd Kelly (quad) is ‘not too far away’ according to the Cherries boss, while Jordan Zemura is ‘a few weeks away’.

Adam Smith has been gradually getting back to fitness, and Parker hopes he will be back with the squad in the coming weeks.

Read the full injury update from AFC Bournemouth boss Parker here.

Predicted XI

Travers (GK)

Stacey

Mepham

S. Cook

Davis

L. Cook

Lerma

Billing

Anthony

Christie

Solanke

This would see Parker make three changes to his side that drew to Millwall on Wednesday night.

With Cahill being an injury doubt, expect long-serving centre-half Steve Cook to step-in to give the side some experience and leadership in Cahill’s probable absence,

The game at the Vitality Stadium kicks off at 3:00pm this afternoon.