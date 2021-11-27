Rotherham United travel to the Kassam Stadium to face Oxford United in League One this afternoon.

Oxford United sit in 7th-place of the League One table, and welcome table toppers Rotherham United this afternoon.

The Millers are unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions and are coming off the back of an important 2-0 victory away to Ipswich Town on Tuesday evening, taking Paul Warne’s side to the top of the League One table on goal difference.

Here we look at the latest Rotherham United team news ahead of this afternoon…

Team news

Rotherham United were hit with a fresh injury concern in midweek, as goalkeeper Josh Vickers dropped out of the starting XI against Ipswich Town during the warm-ups with a groin problem – Viktor Johansson taking his place on the night. Boss Warne, talking to the Rotherham United media team, has said that he ‘doesn’t think it’s going to be a long-term thing’. The shot-stopper however will likely miss this afternoon’s tie.

Apart from the injury to Vickers, there are no new injury news.

Angus MacDonald continues to be unavailable since pre-season with an unspecified problem, but the Millers were exposed to great news this week that he had returned to full training.

Star midfielder Ollie Rathbone has missed the previous two outings with illness, but is available for selection after training with the youth team as Rotherham United took on Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Harding

Ihiekwe

Edmonds-Green

Ogbene

Barlaser

Wiles

Lindsay

Miller

Smith

Ladapo

Jamie Lindsay will be confident to keep his place over the returning Rathbone after putting in a blistering performance during midweek.

Freddie Ladapo has been on electric from recently and will be looking to keep his starting XI spot next to talisman Michael Smith, who has 13 goals this season.

The game at the Kassam Stadium kicks-off at 3:00pm this afternoon.