Sheffield Wednesday continue to keep pace in League One in a division where just six points separate the top nine sides in the table.

Sheffield Wednesday fans would have been hoping that the Owls could maintain their recent good form at home in yesterday afternoon’s game against MK Dons.

It was a first-half display where Darren Moore’s side really took it to their visitors from Buckinghamshire. They created more chances (10) than their visitors (4) but it is goals that count and they couldn’t break the deadlock.

It was MK Dons who scored early in the second half, Scott Twine (47′) profiting from a Hiram Boateng assist. It was a half where Wednesday battled hard to get back on level terms and threw everything at Liam Manning’s side.

They had 15 shots in the second half, it was from two of these that Moore’s side gained a late victory. First, Lee Gregory (83′) brought them back onto level terms, profiting from a Josh WIndass assist. Windass turned from provider to scorer deep into injury time (90+2′) as the South Yorkshire side staged a late smash-n-grab for all three points.

Here are three Sheffield Wednesday players who really stood out in a late victory and a vital three points.

Josh Windass – WhoScored rating 8.46

Josh Windass is on the comeback trail from injury. Even early into that comeback, he showed what a vital asset he is for Sheffield Wednesday with his star performance yesterday against MK Dons. He showed this after coming on as a 54th-minute substitute.

His late winner yesterday was his second in two games since returning from injury. Yet, his game was more important than just the goal and the assist in 36 minutes on the pitch. He completed 17 of 19 passes that he attempted with four of these being key passes, passes that led to chances for Owls teammates.

Theo Corbeanu – WhoScored rating 8.34

19-year-old Corbeanu continues to impress, the left-sided midfielder showing that again against MK Dons. The headline figure in that was his assist for Josh Windass’ smash-n-grab winning goal at Hisslborough.

However, the youngster showed much more than that in yesterday’s game. His distribution was almost flawless (96%) with 27 of his 28 pass attempts finding their intended target. On top of this, two of these passes (including his assist) were key passes that presented chances.

He also weighed in with four completed dribbles and four completed tackles as he continues to shine for the Owls.

Chey Dunkley – WhoScored rating 7.85

Central defender Dunkley was another Owl who continues to perform with consistency. Today was no different as he helped the South Yorkshire side hold it together at the back. The 29-year-old played at the heart of a back three where his influence was telling.

He managed to get forward enough to take four shots, two of which were on target and required saves. However, what was more an indication of his solid game were the eight headers that he won as Wednesday continued to turn the screw. He also made two clearances and five interceptions.

Data derived from the Sheffield Wednesday vs MK Dons match profile on the WhoScored website.