Middlesbrough entered yesterday afternoon’s game away at Huddersfield Town in 15th place in the Championship table. Their last six games have seen Boro claim just one win.

Middlesbrough fans would likely have been hoping for a win and a vital three points to get them pointing in the right direction, It was always going to be a big ask against a very capable Terriers outfit.

It was a first-half that effectively belonged to Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough side. They bossed possession (61.9%) and had more chances (5) than their hosts (2). It was from two of those chances that Boro established a solid foothold in the game with a brace from Duncan Watmore (16′, 23′).

Stung into action, Carlos Corberan’s Terriers upped the pace and posed the Teessiders problems. The tables were turned possession-wise, Huddersfield (65.4%) dominating the second 45 minutes of action. Despite pressing, all that the West Yorkshire side had to show for it was a late consolation own-goal (90+2′) from Boro stopper Luke Daniels.

Here are three Middlesbrough players who stood out for Chris Wilder’s side in their hard-fought victory over Huddersfield Town.

Duncan Watmore – WhoScored rating 9.20

Watmore was brought to the club by former boss Neil Warnock in what was a typically canny move by the former Boro boss. His impact then was clear to be seen and he continues to show flashes of this.

His brace against the Terriers was always going to give him top-billing in the game – they brought his tally to three for the season. His game yesterday was more than just goals; he had five shots in the game and all five were on target.

He also completed three dribbles and his passing set up three chances for a Boro side that desperately needed all three points. They got them; Duncan Watmore played a huge part in that.

Matt Crooks – WhoScored rating 8.07

Midfielder Crooks was another Boro man who had a good game and this could be partly seen by his assist for Watmore’s second goal of the game. Like Watmore, though, his game was not just about this.

His distribution was massively accurate (91%) and also of a high volume (49 completed passes). He didn’t shirk defensive duties, making three tackles, one clearance and three interceptions to help keep Huddersfield at bay.

Isaiah Jones – WhoScored rating 8.05

Jones, like Matt Crooks, provided an assist for Duncan Watmore. Like his fellow midfielder, he also had a game that stood above this contribution. Whilst not as accurate as his midfield colleague, 22-year-old Jones did complete 31 passes.

However, what was more impressive was that three of these completed passes were key passes leading to teammate chances. He also helped stem Town’s attempted second-half comeback by registering four tackles, two clearances and an interception.

Data derived from the Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough match profile on the WhoScored website.