Nottingham Forest have flattered to deceive over recent seasons, promising more than they eventually delivered. They entered yesterday evening’s game against West Brom 13th in the Championship table.

Nottingham Forest fans would have likely been wishing a win over the line. The valuable three points from that would move then within four points of the play-off places.

Steve Cooper’s Forest side were always on the back foot in the opening 45 minutes as Valerian Ismael’s Baggies took an early foothold in the game.

It was West Brom who had the lion’s share of the first-half chances (10-1) with Cooper’s men playing catch up. Despite that superiority, the scores remained level at the end of the first half.

West Brom weren’t as dominant in the second half as they had been in the first, Forest clawing their way back into proceedings. Cooper’s Reds fought hard to gain a foothold in the game and produced more second-half chances (8) than did West Brom (5).

Chances count for nothing though if they are not converted. Neither Nottingham Forest nor West from could do that and the game ended as a 0-0 draw,

Here are three Nottingham Forest players who

Joe Worrall – WhoScored rating 7.91

24-year-old Worrall continues to stand out in an underperforming Nottingham Forest side. He’s a player who has had transfer eyes on him in the past and likely will have in January.

Playing as part of a back three for Forest, the young defender stood out as key part of keeping West Brom at bay. He won three headers but more importantly made six tackles, five interceptions and one clearance to help the Reds keep a clean sheet.

James Garner – WhoScored rating 7.41

20-year-old central midfielder Garner is on loan from Manchester United where he is very highly thought of. He continues to impress on loan at the City Ground, adding more to his potential.

Against a very good West Brom side, Garner kept Forest ticking. His distribution (88%) was highly accurate with him completing 37 of his 42 passes. More importantly, three of these passes ended up as key passes, presenting teammates with chances.

Djed Spence – WhoScored rating 7.08

21-year-old Spence arrived at Forest this season on loan from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough. He’s continuing to shine with yesterday’s performance adding to the encouraging start he’s made at the City Ground.

He completed a game-high five dribbles whilst also keeping West Brom wary of his attacking nous. He won three headers but his game was more about getting forward and getting Steve Cooper’s men into dangerous positions – something that he helped to do especially in the second-half,

