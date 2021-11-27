West Brom entered yesterday evening’s game against Nottingham Forest in 3rd place in the Championship table. Inconsistent form over their recent games had seen the Baggies lose track of top-two Fulham and Bournemouth.

West Brom fans would have been hoping that the Black Country outfit would have been able to claw out a win and three points to close the gap to the automatic promotion places.

Valerian Ismael’s Baggies side pushed the pace in the first-half and fashioned more chances (10-1) in the opening 45 than Steve Cooper’s Forest outfit. Despite this superiority, the scores were even when the half-time whistle blew.

Here are three West Brom players whose performances let boss Valerian Ismael down in another game where the Baggies should have done better.

Jayson Molumby – WhoScored rating 5.95

West Brom’s inconsistencies of late are well documented as early form seems to be crumbling. Young midfielder Molumby didn’t really help that cause with his sending off against Forest yesterday evening.

Up until that point in the 70th minute, the 20-year-old had been a part of the Baggies side helping put Steve Cooper’s men under pressure. Part of this came from his very accurate (90%) passing where he completed 35 of his 39 attempts. However, that good work was reduced to nothing with the sending off.

Kyle Bartley – WhoScored rating 6.10

Veteran defender Bartley has been a solid presence at the back for West Brom this season. When they’ve played badly, the former Swansea man has stood out. Yesterday evening at The Hawthorns was not one of those games.

He failed to win any headers when competing for them and he only made one tackle. His weak performance was compounded by just three clearances being made and no interceptions of Forest ball.

Grady Diangana – WhoScored rating 6.17

The former West Ham United flyer sparkled when first appearing for the Baggies on loan from the Hammers. Last night was not a night that he hit those heights. He was pulled on the hour and replaced by Matt Phillips.

Before that, the West Brom flyer had one shot on target that was well saved by Brice Samba. However, he failed with the only dribble he tried and made just one tackle. Even his passing was low-volume (16 completed) and none of these were incisive enough to provide chances for teammates.

