Peterborough United face Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium this Saturday, in a match-up which could already prove vital in both teams’ seasons.

Posh will be looking to break out of their recent poor run of form, with the team picking up their third-straight loss in midweek against play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers.

Darren Ferguson’s side go into the game week sat 22nd in the Championship table, two points off safety courtesy of Reading’s latest six-point deduction. The home team need to start picking up points soon if they want to escape the drop zone, and their performances so far at London Road may be the catalyst for change.

Posh’s opponents are currently ranked one place below them in the second tier, with just two wins all season. The Tykes have recently employed former Sweden U21s coach Poya Asbaghi to take charge of the team, who oversaw a 2-0 defeat on Wednesday night to Swansea City.

Team news

Ferguson seems to have more faces to pick from as the weeks role on, following a period of the campaign where several first-team players were missing through injury.

Summer signing Joel Randall is expected to be involved in the match day squad after featuring for the Under-23s in their last two games. The attacker has been absent for over two months due to a serious thigh injury picked up in training.

Young forward Ricky-Jade Jones is seemingly still recovering from a knee injury sustained over three months ago in a Carabao Cup tie versus Plymouth Argyle. It was originally thought that the 19-year-old would return at a similar time to Randall, but he is yet to be involved in any Under-23s action.

Jack Marriott will continue to undergo recovery from his ruptured hamstring injury, which he suffered in an away match against Reading.

Midfielder Oliver Norburn is set to be assessed before Saturday’s fixture, as he recovers from a sickness bug that caused him issues before Wednesday’s game.

Personnel alterations will be expected following the team’s embarrassing midweek defeat. Supporters should anticipate the return of youngsters Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards to the starting eleven, as well as West Ham loanee Conor Coventry.

Summer signing Joe Tomlinson may also appear in the squad, after he bagged a brace for the Under-23s against Sheffield United.

Predicted Posh XI: Cornell; Thompson, Edwards, Beevers; Ward, Coventry, Taylor, Burrows; Szmodics, Dembélé; Clarke-Harris