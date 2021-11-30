AFC Wimbledon currently sit 17th in the League One table after their draw v Fleetwood Town over the weekend.

Mark Robinson’s side have had a mixed start to the campaign. After an impressive start, the Dons stalled during a rough October period but two games without defeat could prove a turning point.

Wimbledon’s budget is amongst the smallest in the division, due to investment in the new stadium at Plough Lane. And here we take a look at their five highest earning players according to SalarySport and their current market values.

Luke McCormick: £3,000-a-week

Wimbledon’s highest earning player has made an impressive start to life at Plough Lane, with two goals and four assists already. His creative spark has been key for Wimbledon’s attack creating the most big chances for the Dons this year on six. He’s definitely earning his money.

Alex Woodyard: £2,500-a-week

The Dons skipper has been critical to midfield this season for his incredible work-rate. With the most tackles per 90 minutes in the side at 2.2*, it is clear to see the impact he has. As club-captain and the most experienced player, his wage is justified.

Ben Heneghan: £2,500-a-week

Heneghan has been at the heart of the Wimbledon defence all season, playing in all 17 games this term. With the most clearances per 90 minutes at 6.4 he is critical to the Dons defence. His importance to this Wimbledon side cannot be understated.





George Marsh: £2,200-a-week

A high profile signing this summer from Tottenham has had a difficult start to Wimbledon life. A long injury setback has hampered his chances of impressing the Dons faithful, but with him returning to action in recent weeks. He now has a chance to show why he’s a high earner at Plough Lane.

Ollie Palmer: £1800-a-week

Wimbledon’s number nine was always going to be on this list. Whilst four goals this term seems light, his overall play has been massively influential. Linking up the Dons attack on the ground and winning aerial battles are just some of Palmer’s attributes. He certainly improves this Dons side and deserves his money.

* Stats via FotMob.