Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens has said it has been “really tough” preparing for the January window as they look to identify their top targets.

Heading into the January transfer window, Doncaster Rovers will be determined to bolster their ranks as they bid to fend off relegation to League Two.

Richie Wellens’ side sit in a thoroughly disappointing 23rd spot after 18 games having won just three games so far this season. It has been made clear that new signings are needed in the New Year, but Wellens has admitted it is “really tough” to finalise their plans for the winter at it stands.

As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, Wellens stated that clubs are still “umming and ahhing” over decisions regarding players’ futures in January, making it hard for the club to finalise their plans.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It’s really tough because clubs are at the moment umming and ahhing.

“The players we’re going to be looking at are obviously not playing at their clubs at the moment. We rely on that club getting someone else in to free up who we’re looking at. “You have to have six or seven options in every position you need and you hope you get your number one target or other clubs move early. “We’re putting plans in place in the background but that’s where they are at the moment – in the background.”

In the meantime…

Until the January window, Doncaster’s main focus will have to be improving matters on the pitch.

Rovers are five League One games without a win and sit four points away from safety and only one point ahead of last-placed Crewe Alexandra.

Next up for Wellens’ side is Burton Albion, who occupy 12th place. Three points would see them close the gap on 20th place Gillingham but another defeat would plunge them further into the drop zone as the busy festive period nears.