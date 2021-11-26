Coventry City have confirmed the departure of youngster Thierry Katsukunya, who has sealed a move to Aston Villa.

Rumours emerged from The Athletic on Thursday claiming Aston Villa were poised to capture Thierry Katsukunya from Coventry City in a “significant six-figure” deal.

Described in the report as a “tall and athletic defender”, Katsukunya has impressed in the Sky Blues’ youth ranks.

Now, the Championship club have confirmed the departure of the young defender, who joins Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

The move brings an end to his seven-year affiliation with Coventry City, having joined the club back in 2014.

Upon the confirmation of Katsukunya’s move, chief executive Dave Boddy moved to wish the player all the best for his future as he makes a step up to the Premier League. However, he did admit that the club did not want to sell the young talent.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We wish Thierry the best of luck for his future career, having seen him progress and develop through our Academy system and with much hard work from Thierry, his family and the staff at our Academy.

“While we did not want to sell him, it is an opportunity for Thierry to continue his development at Aston Villa’s Academy and we have ensured a significant fee has been received both now and potentially in the future for the Football Club.”

Moving forward

Following the departure of Katsukunya, Coventry City will be remaining focused on matters at hand with both their senior and youth sides.

Mark Robins’ side find themselves in the fight for a place in the Championship play-offs after a strong start to the campaign. The Sky Blues sit in 5th place after 19 games, far above where many would have thought they’d be.

As for the U18s, for whom Katsukunya has been playing, they sit in 6th place in the Professional Development League table after defeating Sheffield Wednesday’s youngsters on Tuesday.