Burton Albion goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara’s emergency loan deal with Scunthorpe United has been extended, it has been confirmed.

O’Hara linked up with Scunthorpe United earlier this month in the wake of their goalkeeping injury crisis.

The former Manchester United youngster has started in League Two clashes with Mansfield Town and Leyton Orient and now, the goalkeeper looks set to feature again.

As confirmed on the Iron’s official club website, O’Hara’s loan deal has been extended by another seven days.

It means the 25-year-old ‘keeper will be on the books at Glanford Park to feature in Saturday’s clash with Bradford City as the club bid to bring an end to their four-game winless streak. Keith Hill’s side have kept only two clean sheets all season, so it awaits to be seen if O’Hara can notch up number three for Scunthorpe before returning to Burton Albion.

Back at Burton…

While O’Hara is away with Scunthorpe, parent club Burton Albion will be looking to pick up back-to-back wins after defeating Accrington Stanley 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side face Doncaster Rovers at the Pirelli Stadium as they look to round off the week with six points from a possible six.

Ben Garratt has been Burton’s number one in between the sticks, playing in all 19 League One games so far. Ellery Balcombe has been the back-up option for Hasselbaink, leaving O’Hara down the pecking order.