QPR defender Joe Gubbins has completed a loan move to National League side Aldershot Town, it has been confirmed.

Gubbins departs on a short-term deal in a bid to pick up some senior experience away from QPR.

EFL clubs can do business with non-league sides outside the transfer windows as teams outside the Football League don’t have to abide by said windows. It gives clubs the chance to send youngsters out on loan to give them more first-team experience.

That’s exactly what QPR have looked to do with Joe Gubbins, who links up with Aldershot Town.

As announced on the club’s official website, Gubbins links up with the Shots on a one-month deal, coming in to bolster their defensive ranks.

It marks the second time Rangers have loaned out the former Southampton starlet. He previously spent a short stint on loan with Oxford City last season, adding to his senior experience.

Since joining QPR’s youth ranks in 2017, much of Gubbins’ game time has come with the U18s and U23s. However, he has notched up three appearances for the R’s senior side, with his most recent outing coming off the bench in this season’s EFL Cup win over Oxford United.

The situation at Aldershot

Gubbins arrives at Aldershot in time for Saturday’s clash with relegation rivals Kings Lynn Town, a game Mark Molesley’s side will be determined to take all three points from.

A win for the Shots would make it three victories in a row as they look to bounce back from a poor start to the season, so it will be interesting to see if Gubbins can help boost their survival hopes.