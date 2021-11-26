Sheffield Wednesday starlet Ciaran Brennan is loving life alongside Chey Dunkley as he beds into the Owls’ first-team.

Brennan has been called into first-team action in the wake of Sheffield Wednesday’s defensive injury woes.

The 21-year-old has been thrust into the limelight after returning from his loan spell with Notts County and has made good on his chance so far. The Wednesday youngster has helped Darren Moore’s side to two consecutive wins, partnering Chey Dunkley at the back.

Now, Brennan has moved to heap praise on his fellow defender.

As quoted by The Star, the Irish youngster spoke of his delight at the new defensive partnership, labelling Dunkley as “brilliant”. Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s been brilliant. It (the ball) is like a magnet to his head. The sound that comes off his head when he heads it is unbelievable, I’ve never heard it before.

“It’s like chalk and cheese, me and him, how we play. But I think we compliment each other quite well in the fact we’re quite different in our styles of play.

“He’s brilliant. You can see how many games he’s got under his belt, his experience is second to none for somebody like me coming through. I can only learn off someone like that and that’s what I’m doing at the minute so I’m happy.”

Next up for Brennan and co

With Brennan and Dunkley likely to line up at centre-back once again, Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to maintain their rise up the table against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

The Chairboys will present a tough test for the Owls, with Sam Vokes leading the line with six goals so far this campaign.

A win could see Wednesday rise to 4th place, though many of the teams around them have games in hand. However, Moore’s side are now on a run of nine League One games without defeat and look to have put their early-season struggles behind them as they bid to make an immediate return to the Championship.