Sheffield United youngster Marcus Dewhurst has revealed the plan for him is to gain more experience in non-league before making a Football League loan move.

Dewhurst left Sheffield United on a temporary basis earlier this month, linking up with Boston United on a short-term loan deal.

It marks the latest temporary move away from Bramall Lane for the young ‘keeper, who has shown no hesitation in sharing his desire to become a starter for both the Blades and England.

As quoted by Lincolnshire World, Dewhurst revealed his ambitions, stating that Sheffield United’s plan is for him to “keep gaining experience” elsewhere before making a Football League move.

Here’s what the young shot-stopper had to say on the matter:

“Hopefully, I can keep gaining experience and then get a (Football) League move, that’s the club’s plan.

“I want to play for Sheffield United and England. I want to push forward and try to make a big career for myself.”

Dewhurst’s loans so far

The 20-year-old goalkeeper first spent two stints with Guiseley before making the step up to the Football League with Carlisle United.

Dewhurst spent two separate stints with the Cumbrians, keeping one clean sheet in two outings before returning to Sheffield United. Now with Boston, it will be hoped that the ‘keeper can continue to impress as he bids to fulfil his lofty ambitions for his career.

Since linking up with the Pilrgims, who ply their trade in the National League North, Dewhurst has kept one clean sheet in two appearances.

His loan deal with Boston comes to an end in December, so it will be interesting to see what Sheffield United have lined up for the goalkeeper in January.