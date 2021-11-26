Rotherham United’s Angus MacDonald has returned to full training.

The defender was back among his teammates yesterday, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

MacDonald, 29, hasn’t played yet this season for the Millers.

However, he has taken a big step now on his road to recovery.

Spell so far

Rotherham swooped to sign the centre-back last year and he was a regular last term in the Championship.

He made 40 appearances in all competitions as Paul Warne’s side slipped back into League One.

Career to date

MacDonald started his career at Reading but dropped into non-league for spells at Salisbury City and Torquay United as a youngster.

Barnsley then handed him a route back into the Football League in 2016 and he spent a couple of seasons at Oakwell before Hull City came calling.

The ex-England youth international had three years with the Tigers and played 21 times.

Boost

Getting him back onto the pitch will be a boost for Rotherham as they hunt down an immediate promotion to the second tier.

The Millers are currently top of the table after their 2-0 win away at Ipswich Town last time out.

They are level with Wycombe Wanderers at the summit but have a game in-hand on the Chairboys.

Next up for the Yorkshire club is a trip to Oxford United tomorrow.