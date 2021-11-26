Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory has revealed he would be open to finishing his career at Hillsborough, though he insisted retirement is not something he’s thinking of “anytime soon”.

The 33-year-old striker has made a decent start to life with the Owls, managing seven goals and three assists in 17 outings.

Gregory, born in Sheffield, has been Darren Moore’s go-to option at the top of the pitch for much of this season, and his goals have helped make him a popular figure among supporters since joining Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

Now, Gregory has made an admission that plenty of fans will surely love.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the former Stoke City and Millwall striker stated that he would be open to finishing his career with the club. He insisted retirement isn’t on his mind but said Hillsborough would be a “nice place” to see out a successful career.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Yeah, why not?

“I am not thinking about finishing anytime soon. It is the first time I have thought about it now that you have said it.

“I have honestly not thought about it. It would be a nice place to finish my career but I think I am a few years off that yet.”

In the meantime…

With retirement not on Gregory’s mind yet, his full focus will be on Wednesday’s bid to make an immediate return to the Championship following last season’s relegation.

After a shaky start, Wednesday are now undefeated in nine League One games, including three wins in their last four.

Gregory has chipped in with five goals and one assist during the unbeaten run despite missing the 1-1 draw with Gillingham.

Gregory and co will be determined to make it 10 without defeat this weekend, though the visit of high-flying Wycombe Wanderers will present Sheffield Wednesday with a tough test.