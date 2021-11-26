QPR have invited Albion Rovers youngster Kyle Doherty in for a trial.

QPR will cast an eye over the attacker over the next week, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 26.11.21, 12.51).

Doherty, 20, has the chance to earn himself a deal with the Championship side.

The winger is suspended for Albion Rovers’ Scottish Cup clash with Ayr United this weekend so has been allowed to head down to London.

QPR have identified him as a potential addition for their Under-23s and will see how he gets on.

Doherty has made 21 appearances so far this season and has chipped in with seven goals in all competitions.

He rose up through the youth ranks at St Mirren but left the Scottish Premiership side in 2019.

Albion Rovers then swooped to sign him on a free transfer and he has since broken into their first-team in the Scottish League Two.

Under-23s

QPR’s Under-23s are managed by Paul Hall these days, with the likes of Charlie Owens, Joe Gubbins, Ody Alfa and Dillon De Silva all regulars.

Doherty could have a bright future ahead of him in the game and has already been exposed to senior football in Scotland despite his young age.

It will be a blow to Albion Rovers if they lose him, especially so early on his career. However, the chance to go and train with QPR is too good for them to turn down.