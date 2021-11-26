Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said the club will “sit down and discuss” the situations of loaned out players.

A number of young Millwall players left the club on temporary deals in the summer, giving them the chance to play senior football away from The Den.

However, the January transfer window gives the Lions the chance to assess those loan arrangements if they wish. Now, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed talks will be taking place regarding loaned out players.

As quoted by News at Den, Rowett said he will “sit down and discuss” the players’ situations in order to decide the “best way forward” as they look to maximise the development of their young talents.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We’ll sit down and discuss those loan players and what is the best way forward.

“Sometimes there is an opportunity to get players a month of games when there aren’t many under-23 games. That’s the plan sometimes, to get them football in the National League and then they come back to the under-23s.

“We’ll sit down and discuss the next plan for those players.”

Loan Lions

Mahlon Romeo is the only senior player out on loan, and he’s become a popular figure in his time with Portsmouth so far.

A number of the club’s young talents have headed out, with Isaac Olaofe enjoying another successful spell with Sutton United while Alex Mitchell has made a good impression since linking up with Leyton Orient. Tyler Burey’s time with Hartlepool United has been hit by injury, but he also impressed when fit.

Hayden Muller has made eight Scottish Premiership appearances with St. Mirren, while Junior Tiensia, Ryan Sandford and Arthur Penney are all on loan in non-league football.

It will be interesting to see if any make switches to other clubs in January, with fresh loan spells or a return to The Den possibilities.