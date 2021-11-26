Blackburn Rovers and Bristol Rovers are among the sides keen on Drogheda United full-back James Brown, according to reports.

Uncertainty is surrounding James Brown’s future at Drogheda United, with his contract set to expire next month.

The 23-year-old has been with the club since January 2019, but the Irish Independent is now claiming Football League outfits Blackburn Rovers and Bristol Rovers are both interesting in recruiting him this winter.

The report claims that Brown is poised to train with both Blackburn and Bristol Rovers in a bid to land a deal.

However, there is rival interest from other Irish clubs. It is added that St. Patrick’s Athletic, Dundalk and Bohemians are also keen on Brown, who has emerged as a key player for Drogheda since joining.

Brown’s time at United Park

In almost three years with Drogheda, Brown has played 83 times for the club across all competitions.

The former Shelbourne youngster enjoyed his most productive campaign in front of goal during 2021, chipping in with an impressive seven goal contributions from right-back (one goal, six assists). Not only that, but his leadership qualities have been on display too, captaining Tom Clancy’s side on a number of occasions.

Bidding to earn a deal

It will be interesting to see if Brown can land a deal with either Rovers or the Gas in the coming weeks.

Stepping up from the Irish Premier Division to the Championship is a big jump but it’s one players have made before, and Blackburn could do with some defensive reinforcements.

As for Bristol Rovers, their recent turnaround in form after a shaky start has brought them back into play-off contention. The signing of Brown could prove to be a big boost in their bid to make an immediate return to League One.