Coventry City boss Mark Robins says he has ‘no concern’ about Chelsea potential recalling Ian Maatsen from his loan spell with the Sky Blues.

Maatsen, 19, joined Coventry City on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer. Since, the Dutchman has featured 17 times in the Championship, scoring once and assisting one, and helping his side to an unprecedented start to the campaign.

After 19 games of the season, Coventry find themselves in 5th-place of the Championship table. But Robins’ side could potentially be dealt a fresh blow with regards to Maatsen – Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has suffered reported ACL damage this week, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel particularly light on left-backs.

Speaking to CoventryLive on Maatsen’s potential recall, Robins had this to say:

“I am certainly not going to go into any details of any contractual terms.

“But from my perspective there’s no concern about that. There’s no point in being concerned. I have not heard anything to the contrary.

“He’s with us for the season and hopefully that remains the case because I think he’s getting a really good and grounded experience both here and with the Netherlands.

“And I am sure Chelsea are happy with that and his loan so far, and how he is performing and developing, so I am sure they are happy with that.”

As well as impressing with Coventry City this season, Maatsen is also becoming a regular feature for the Netherlands’ U21 side.

He was on the score-sheet in their 3-1 win over Bulgaria’s U21 side earlier this month, and Chelsea seem to have a real prospect on their hands.

Given that, it’d be in Tuchel’s best interest to leave Maatsen at Coventry where he’s gaining some quality first-team experience rather than to recall him, where he’ll likely play a back-up role in the Premier League.

But should Tuchel want the numbers then there may be very little that Coventry City can do about it, especially if Chelsea have a recall option which as of yet is unknown.