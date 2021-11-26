Hull City defender Jacob Greaves is not on Norwich City’s radar, manager Dean Smith has confirmed.

Greaves has adapted well to life in the Championship, playing every minute of Hull City’s campaign so far.

The Tigers’ youngster’s performances are said to have attracted interest from elsewhere, with Premier League outfit Norwich City linked with the central defender on Friday morning.

However, Dean Smith, the Canaries’ new boss, has quickly moved to dismiss the links with Greaves.

As quoted by the Eastern Daily Press, Smith has said the Hull City ace is not a player the club have discussed, insisting that his focus is on getting to know the current squad as he bids to guide them away from the relegation zone.

Here’s what he had to say:

“No, he’s not somebody that we’ve spoken about.

“I’ve got 23 outfield players I am working with Norwich at the moment and getting to know them, so I’m not looking any further ahead of that. I’ve got nine outfield defenders, I’ve got six outfield midfielders, plenty of options in the forward areas.”

The task at hand with Hull

While Greaves’ performances may yet attracting further interest, the full focus will be on Hull City’s bid to maintain their Championship status.

After picking up only two wins in their first 16 games, McCann’s side have now won three games in a row and kept three consecutive clean sheets. After a run of five consecutive losses, the Tigers’ strong form in November has seen them rise out of the bottom three and up to 19th.

Hull will be bidding to make it four in a row this weekend, though Gary Rowett’s Millwall will present a tough test.