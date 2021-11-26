Bradford City currently sit in 12th-place of the League Two table after the opening 18 games of the campaign.

Derek Adams’ side have hit a patchy vein of form in their League Two campaign.

The Bantams have won just twice in the league since August and have won just one of their last six in all competitions.

Nevertheless, they remain a competitor in League Two and they could yet clamber up the table with a good run of form – here we look at Bradford City’s five highest earning players this season (as per SalarySport), and their transfer market values…

Alex Gilliead: £3,500-a-week

The 25-year-old has made 18 League Two outings for Bradford City since returning to the club in the summer. But he’s manager just one goal and one assists in a disappointing return for the Englishman.

According to Transfermarkt, Gilliead is valued at £135,000.

Andy Cook: £3,500-a-week

With seven goals to his name in League Two this season, Cook is Bradford’s top goalscorer and one of the highest corers in the division. His injury of late is a huge blow to the club, but his return could be the missing piece to get Adams’ side back in play-off contention.

According to Transfermarkt, Cook is valued at £45,000.

Callum Cooke: £3,400-a-week

A product of the Middlesbrough youth academy, Cooke has been with Bradford City since 2019 and he’s established himself as an important first-team player – this time round, Cooke has made 16 League Two outings with one goal and three assists to his name.

According to Transfermarkt, Cooke is valued at £90,000.

Gareth Evans: £3,200-a-week

The 33-year-old has played more of a back-up role this season, after a disappointing showing in front of goal last time round – Evans had made nine League Two appearances without finding the back of the net this season.

According to Transfermarkt, Evans is valued at £158,000.

Abobaker Eisa: £2,500-a-week

Eisa has only come back into the squad recently, making substitute appearances in Bradford City’s last two fixtures. But the 25-year-old arrived in the summer on the back of a decent season with Scunthorpe United last time round, and Bantams fans will be hoping to see him in action a lot more between now and the end of the campaign.

Eisa does not currently have a transfer market value on Transfermarkt.