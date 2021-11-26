Birmingham City are being linked with FC Groningen youngster Bjorn Meijer.

Meijer, 18, is a target of Birmingham City’s.

Reports coming out of the Netherlands (via Sport Witness) have linked Lee Bowyer’s side with a transfer swoop for the Dutchman, who is a regular with his nation’s U19 side.

A product of the Groningen youth academy, Meijer has featured four times in the Dutch Eredivisie this season, having made his league debut for the club last time round.

What do we know about Meijer?

Meijer is a left-side defender. He’s clearly a player held in high-regards in his native Netherlands given that he’s part of their U19 set up, and that he’s also playing more regular Eredivisie football at just 18 years of age.

But other than that, there’s very little to go off – reports linking Birmingham City suggest that he’s a player with real potential.

Sport Witness go on to report that a January move ‘remains to be seen’, and that the Dutch club are yet to receive any kind of official approach from Blues.

But Birmingham City are said to be impressed by the youngster’s performance on the international stage.

What is Meijer’s contract status and current market value?

Meijer is contracted at Groningen until 2023 and the club have the option of extending it by a further year.

The youngster doesn’t have a transfer market value on Transfermarkt as it stands, and the reports linking him to Birmingham City fail to mention a rough price tag as well.

Whether or not Groningen will be open to selling, and if so at what price remains to be seen. But for Blues fans, it’s an exciting transfer rumour ahead of the January window.

Up next for Bowyer’s side is a home game v Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.