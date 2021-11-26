Swansea City host Reading in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Swansea City find themselves just four points outside the play-off places after a resurgent run of form under Russell Martin.

Reading meanwhile are slumped in 21st-place of the Championship table after incurring a six-point deduction, but they’ll be no pushovers for the Swans this weekend.

Here we look at all the latest Swansea City team news…

Swansea City team news

The Swans are one of the few teams in the divisions with no notable injuries in their first-team.

But Martin could soon find himself with some suspended players – both Ryan Manning and Flynn Downes are one yellow card away from a one-match suspension.

Predicted XI

Hamer (GK)

Bidwell

Cabango

Naughton

Bennett

Laird

Ntcham

Grimes

Paterson

Smith

Piroe

With Martin having no new injury concerns, expect him to name a largely unchanged side to face Reading on Saturday.

Olivier Ntcham could well come back into the starting line up after scoring off the bench v Barnsley, and he’d also give the Swans some more steel in the middle of the park.

Elsewhere, Swansea’s starting XI is starting to select itself each week – both Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson have been in fine form and they could well have fun against a Reading side who’ve conceded 30 goals in their 19 Championship fixtures so far.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.