Fleetwood Town are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Simon Grayson.

Here are five outsiders for the vacant position-

John O’Shea

The former Manchester United defender has delved into the coaching world since retiring from the game and is currently the first-team coach at Championship side Reading.

Neil Harris

He has been out of the game for 10 months now since being sacked by Cardiff City.

The 44-year-old had previously managed Millwall but could he have to drop down a league or two now to get back into the dugout?

Keith Curle

The experienced boss has recently become available following his departure from Oldham Athletic earlier this week after their tough start to the season.

He is an option for Fleetwood and has managed the likes of Mansfield Town, Carlisle United and Northampton Town in the past.

Jonathan Woodgate

He will be weighing up his next move in management. The former centre-back has had a taste for it in the second tier with Middlesbrough and AFC Bournemouth over recent times.

However, like Harris, he might have to take a job in League One/Two now.

Gary Caldwell

The Scotsman has recently been working at Newcastle United Under-23s.

He won the League One title with Wigan Athletic in 2016 but his most recent stints at Chesterfield and Partick Thistle didn’t work out in the end.