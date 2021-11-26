Fulham travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Preston welcome Fulham in Saturday’s early kick off in the Championship.

Marco Silva’s side go into this weekend at the top of the Championship pile whilst Frankie McAvoy’s Lilywhites find themselves in 14th.

Here we look at all the latest Fulham team news ahead of this weekend…

Fulham team news

Fulham have been struck by an illness outbreak in their camp this week, meaning that Silva could be forced to deploy a very makeshift side this weekend.

Both Aleksandar Mitrovic and Tom Cairney were absent from the midweek draw with Derby County due to illness, and now The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler has revealed that those two, along with Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Harrison Reed and Antonee Robinson are all doubtful for this weekend’s game.

Alongside those, the likes of Terence Kongolo (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah (hamstring), Ivan Cavaleiro (groin) are still sidelined.

Marek Rodak is set to be available, as per Rutzler, after missing the Derby County game because he previously came into contact with someone with Covid-19.

Predicted XI

Rodak (GK)

Bryan

Ream

Adarabioyo

Tete

Onomah

Seri

Kebano

F. Carvalho

Knockaert

Muniz

Despite having so many of their star players doubtful for Saturday’s game, Fulham can still put out a side capable of winning the game.

Silva has plenty of quality and depth in his side – Fulham’s 2020 promotion hero Joe Bryan should be a certainty to come in at left-back, with Josh Onomah the next best candidate to fill in alongside Jean Michael Seri in midfield.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo Muniz should keep his spot in the starting XI should Mitrovic be absent, whilst Antony Knockaert could come in for a rare start with several wingers set to be unenviable for Silva.

The game kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.