Carlisle United boss Keith Millen has played down a return to Brunton Park for Danny Graham, as per a report by the News and Star.

Carlisle United are struggling for goals in League Two at the moment.

Graham, 36, last played for Sunderland in League One.

However, he left the Stadium of Light in February and subsequently retired from the game.

Been there before

Graham played for Carlisle from 2006 to 2009 whilst the club were in the third tier and was a real hit.

He scored 40 goals in 111 games for the Cumbrians before leaving for Watford.

No emotional return

Millen has poured cold water on the chances of the former Premier League striker having one last hurrah.

He has said: “He’s been mentioned. I know Danny. I don’t know how old he is now – he certainly ain’t as old as me! – and he’s been mentioned, but he’s not in a position or place where he would come in and have an impact.

“We look at every name that’s mentioned. Of course we do. We’re doing loads of work behind the scenes.”

Other spells

Graham played 617 games in his career altogether and scored 174 goals.

He also had spells at Middlesbrough, Swansea City, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers.

Sunderland re-signed him last year and he made 17 appearances for the North East club last season but only managed to score once.

What now?

Carlisle are back in action tomorrow at home to Walsall and are in need of a win after slipping into the relegation zone.