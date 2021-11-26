Oldham Athletic are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Keith Curle.

Here are five outsiders for the position-

John McGreal

He guided Colchester United into the League Two Play-Offs a couple of seasons ago and then had a brief spell at Swindon Town this past summer.

Jim Bentley

His AFC Fylde side are currently top of the National League North after an impressive start to the season.

Prior to his move to the non-league outfit, Bentley spent eight years in charge at Morecambe and did a decent job with the Shrimps on a tight budget.

Michael Jolley

The 44-year-old is available and is an option for Oldham. He has managed in League Two over recent seasons with Grimsby Town and Barrow and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Warren Joyce

Could Oldham lure him to his hometown club? He is currently in charge of Nottingham Forest’s Under-18s side having spent the past few years as a coach at Salford City.

Joyce spent many years coaching in the academy at Manchester United and has also managed Hull City, Wigan Athletic and Melbourne City in the past.

Shaun Derry

He has experience of managing in the Football League from previous spells at Notts County and Cambridge United.

The 43-year-old is a coach in the academy at former club Crystal Palace these days.