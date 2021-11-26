Middlesbrough forward Uche Ikpeazu is on the radar of his former side Wycombe Wanderers, according to The Hartlepool Mail.

Middlesbrough only signed the Ugandan in the summer and he has gone on to play 16 times in all competitions since the start of the season. During that time he has scored two goals and also registered an assist.

He played sporadically under previous Neil Warnock, starting only half of those 16 games. Since new boss Chris Wilder took over two games ago, he has come off the bench to play three minutes and six minutes respectively.

According to reports, Middlesbrough are set to sanction a January exit for Ikpeazu as Wilder doesn’t see him as part of his plans going forwards.

He is looking to the winter window as an opportunity to bolster his squad and a striker could be on his way in, with Ikpeazu on his way out.

One club who are said to be tracking the 26-year-old are Wycombe Wanderers.

Following their relegation to League One last season, they sold Ikpeazu to Middlesbrough. But with the forward out of favour and reportedly on the transfer list, this has perked the Chairboys’ interest in an Ikpeazu return.

Thoughts

Ikpeazu started the season very well, scoring his two goals and grabbing his assist in Boro’s first three games. But the loan signing of Andraz Sporar saw him drop down the pecking order behind the Sporting Lisbon loanee.

Now with Wilder taking over the reigns, he is looking for something different. He has identified Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun as a potential January signing, and this could see Ikpeazu out the exit door, with Wycombe looking the most likely destination.