Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has offered his thoughts ahead of his side’s League One clash v Cambridge United today.

Johnson has found himself in a tough position after an incredibly fast start to the season has recently died out and left Sunderland on the brink of falling out the top six.



He attended his pre-match press conference on Friday morning ahead of his side’s trip to Cambridge. Here are the main points we can take away:

A long list of injuries

When questioned on his squad’s injury crisis, Johnson admitted it was only growing.

“We have challenges. We have an injury list of seven or eight players going into this game.”

Aiden McGeady is the most recent addition as he will be out for 8-12 weeks with knee ligament damage.

Johnson confessed that this ever-extending injury list may mean he has to change something come 3pm Saturday, saying: “We have to adapt.”

A system change may be on the cards this weekend to combat the lack of depth in some areas.



Fan scrutiny

With just two wins in their previous nine outings (within 90 minutes) Johnson has been on the end of what most would call deserved criticism. When questioned on it he remained positive and had nothing but nice things to say about the Wearsiders, saying:



“Our fans have been really supportive as well. When you come to a club like Sunderland you know what to expect.”

He understands it’s his job to turn these red patches around and going off his comments, he seems more than confident he remains the man to do that.



Onto the next challenge

Johnson has links with Cambridge, his Dad and current Torquay manager Gary Johnson used to manage Cambridge when Lee was a child. Johnson commented on his time around the club:

“I was brought up on the terraces there. I was a ball boy; I grew up in the area.”

Despite the nostalgic memories the Sunderland head coach may have, his focus will be on nothing more than bringing all three points back to the North East this weekend.