Birmingham City host Blackpool in the Championship this weekend.

Birmingham City have another tough assignment in the Championship on Saturday when they welcome Neil Critchley’s Blackpool.

The Seasiders currently sit in 11th-place of the Championship table after an impressive season so far, compared to Lee Bowyer’s Blues who’ve slumped down to 17th after a run of three games without a win.

Here we look at all the latest Birmingham City team news ahead of Saturday…

Birmingham City team news

In a fresh injury blow for Birmingham City, Ivan Sanchez is set for another spell on the sidelines after it was revealed that he’s set to undergo surgery on a pelvic injury.

Elsewhere, both Kristian Pedersen and George Friend have returned to first-team training this week, but it’s not known whether they’re fit enough to feature v Blackpool.

Marcel Oakley looks set to miss out however, after limping off after an hour of the draw at Coventry City in midweek.

Maxime Colin (Achilles) remains unavailable but Birmingham City expect Ryan Woods’ red card v Coventry City to be overturned ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Predicted XI

Sarkic (GK)

Bela

Dean

Roberts

Sanderson

Familia-Castillo

Sunjic

Woods

McGree

Deeney

Hogan

Expect Bowyer to name an unchanged side where possible.

With Oakley looking like he’ll be unavailable for the game, Juan Familia-Castillo could well come into the starting equation after replacing Oakley v Coventry City.

Elsewhere, Bowyer doesn’t have a whole heap of options that he can use to rotate his squad and so expect a familiar line up, with Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan leading the line – the pair have scored eight Championship goals between them this season, with Hogan claiming six of those.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.