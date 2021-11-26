Bolton Wanderers will bring back Adam Senior and Liam Edwards from their loan spells away early next month.

Bolton Wanderers will see the duo return on around 8th December, as per a report by The Bolton News.

Senior is currently with York City and Edwards is at Southport.

The pair joined the National League duo last month to get some more experience.

‘We will wait’…

Bolton boss, Ian Evatt, is bringing them back to the University of Bolton Stadium soon though to add more bodies into his squad.

He has said: “We can bring them back but only after 28 days – so, with hindsight, we wouldn’t have sent them out on loan.

“We are having to sit tight until we can get them back but that date is December 8, or something like that, so for now we will wait.”

Senior

He has played a few times for York over recent weeks following their appointment of former Football League boss John Askey.

The 19-year-old is a product of the Bolton academy and had a loan spell in the Northern Premier League at Ashton United earlier this season.



Edwards

The Trotters gave him the green light to link up with Southport to boost his development.

He had a spell with the Sandgrounders in the 2018/19 season and played 29 times for them that year.

The former Stoke City defender has made three appearances since moving back there but is due to return back to Bolton in a couple of weeks.