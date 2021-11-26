Sunderland take on Cambridge United in League One this weekend.

The Black Cats make the trip down to Cambridge on Saturday in an attempt to right the wrongs from Tuesday night’s disappointing draw against a 10-man Shrewsbury Town.

Here we look at the latest Sunderland team news ahead of this weekend…

Team news

Sunderland will be without any of their natural senior full-backs this weekend again with manager Lee Johnson stating in his press conference his side have ‘seven or eight injuries’.

He went onto announce winger Aiden McGeady will be out for 8-12 weeks with a knee injury.

Lynden Gooch and Luke O’Nien remain one caution away from a suspension.

Predicted XI

Hoffmann (GK)

Winchester

Doyle

Flanagan

O’Nien

Evans (C)

Neil

Gooch

Pritchard

Embleton

Stewart

The opposition

Cambridge enjoyed a successful campaign last season which saw them finish second in League Two and gain promotion into the third tier. They currently sit 15th in League One and are winless in their previous three outings.

Manager Mark Bonner will be anticipating a huge atmosphere for this weekend’s game with the home side having sold out their allocation and Sunderland expected to bring the usual loud backing. He will be hoping this is enough to motivate his players to upset the odds against a Sunderland side who are pushing to find some much needed momentum.

Prediction

Despite picking up four points in their previous two fixtures, Sunderland fans are still having doubts over Johnson’s ability to get their side promoted and ultimately the Wearsiders will be expecting and demanding nothing more than three points against struggling teams such as Cambridge.

It is still a question mark whether the heavy injury list will force Johnson to switch up his tactics with many fans calling for a 3-5-2 system to be implemented in order to combat the lack of full-backs and lack of service to striker Ross Stewart recently.

Score prediction: Cambridge United 1-2 Sunderland