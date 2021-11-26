Nottingham Forest face West Brom in the Championship tonight.

Nottingham Forest head to The Hawthorns later this evening, to face a West Brom side who currently sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table.

Steve Cooper’s Forest sit in 13th after a run of five games unbeaten but have only won one of those five.

The Baggies meanwhile have started to slip up in their bid to break into the top two, having not won in three Championship fixtures and scoring just once in those three.

Nottingham Forest team news

Cooper still has some ongoing injuries to contend with in his Nottingham Forest side – the likes of Rodrigo Ely (muscle), Loic Mbe Soh (thigh) and Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) remain out of contention, with Cooper being dealt a fresh injury blow this week to Max Lowe.

The on loan defender has been ruled out for two months with a groin injury.

Elsewhere, Jack Colback is suspended for tonight’s game after his red card v Luton Town in midweek.

Predicted XI

Samba (GK)

Spence

Worrall

McKenna

Bong

Ojeda

Garner

Lolley

Zinckernagel

Johnson

Grabban

The left-back position is becoming a problem one for Cooper. The rest of the back four selects itself but Gaetan Bong will likely have to come into the starting XI, with Colback having been filling in there.

Elsewhere, Brian Ojeda impressed on his debut for the club v Luton Town and so he should keep his place in front of the defence alongside James Garner.

Up top, Lyle Taylor didn’t put on his best performance v Luton own and so expect Lewis Grabban to return to the starting XI for tonight’s game, in front of an attacking trio of Joe Lolley, Philip Zinckernagel and Brennan Johnson.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.