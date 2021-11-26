Hartlepool United are out of form at the moment and could do with some reinforcements in the upcoming January transfer window.

Hartlepool United also need a permanent replacement for Dave Challinor in place soon to halt their poor run of results.

The Pools enquired about the availability of Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood over the summer, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

However, the youngster ended up moving up to Scotland to join Hibernian on loan instead.

Available?



Wood, 19, has struggled for game time with Hibs though and has now been recalled by Boro.

Hartlepool should now rekindle their interest and try and lure him to Victoria Park for the second-half of the season.

Could Chris Wilder could be tempted to loan him out somewhere else this winter for him to get some more experience?

The England youth international spent time on loan at Crewe last season and made 12 appearances for the Cheshire side.

His summer move to Edinburgh has turned out to be the wrong one but he may feel he has a point to prove now.

Career to date

Woods was on the books at Stockton Town as a youngster before he linked up with Middlesbrough.

He penned his first professional deal in July 2018 and made his debut shortly after at the age of 16 in a League Cup clash against Notts County.

The centre-back has since played 12 times altogether for Boro.

Suit all parties

A loan move to Hartlepool would suit all parties this season.

It would help his development as he’d get plenty of game time, he wouldn’t have to move very far and he would bolster the Pools’ defensive department.

They have slipped to 15th in the League Two table and are back in action tomorrow against away at Port Vale.