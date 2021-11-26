Norwich City are being linked with a move for Hull City defender Jacob Greaves.

BBC Radio Humberside reporter David Burns says he has heard a ‘whisper’ that the Canaries are looking at the youngster (see tweet below).

I hear a whisper Norwich are interested in Jacob Greaves @HullCity . No great surprise as half the Premier League will be checking him out. Suggested to me Norwich are offering a 'buy and loan-back deal'. #hcafc — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) November 26, 2021

Greaves, 21, has burst into the Tigers’ first-team over the past couple of seasons.

Burns suggests Dean Smith’s side could propose a ‘buy and loan back’ deal.

The youngster is under contract at the MKM Stadium until 2023.

Playing for local club

Greaves has risen up through the academy of his local side handed his first professional contract in 2019.

He was loaned out to Cheltenham Town in League Two a couple of years ago to get his first taste of senior football.

Greaves gained valuable experience with the Robins and made 35 appearances in all competitions under Michael Duff.

He then returned to Hull and they handed him his first-team debut in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Leicester City Under-21s last season.

Adapted well to step up

The centre-back then went on to play 41 times for Grant McCann’s side last term to help them win the League One title.

Greaves has since been a regular in the Championship and is enjoying his first taste of football at this level.

What next?

Hull will be desperate to keep hold of him this winter but it will be interesting to see if they are tempted by Norwich possibly loaning him back.