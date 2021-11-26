Reports coming out of Italy are linking Italian giants Juventus with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitrovic, 27, has been in scintillating form for Fulham this season. He’s scored 21 goals in 18 Championship outings and created a further five, having been in prolific form for his country too.

Now though, reports coming out of Italy (via Football Italia) claim that Juventus director Federico Cherubini remained in London following his side’s 4-0 defeat at Chelsea in the Champions League earlier this week to discuss potential transfer targets.

Football Italia write that Cherubini met with several Premier League clubs and intermediaries, and that one of the players he’s interested in signing is the Championship striker Mitrovic.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Unai Emery’s Villarreal are also interested in Mitrovic.

What are the chances of Mitro leaving Fulham this season?

There’s no doubt that Mitrovic is an integral part of Marco Silva’s current Fulham side. Should he be taken out of the equation then Fulham’s chances of securing an immediate return to the Premier League would be severely dented.

But is it likely that Mitrovic would look to leave Fulham midway though this season? And is it likely that Fulham would want to sell him midway through this campaign?

The Serbian seems to be enjoying his football once again. Last season was a difficult one for him to take but he’s found his footing once again, and the fans have quickly grown to love the 27-year-old again after his disappointing showing last season.

Fulham would surely not be open to selling Mitrovic at any price in January. They’ll know that their chances of promotion are much higher with Mitrovic on board, and he’s contracted at the club until 2026.

A move next summer makes more sense and if Mitrovic can go on and score, 40, maybe even 50 goals in the Championship this season then Fulham could look to make a pretty penny off him ahead of the next season should they want to.