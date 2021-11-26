West Brom host Nottingham Forest in the Championship this evening.

West Brom sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table ahead of tonight, and welcome a Nottingham Forest side who currently sit in 13th after a run of just one win in their last five outings.

Steve Cooper’s side are unbeaten in those five, but wins have dried up a tad since his blistering start to life in the City Ground dugout.

For Valerien Ismael, he’s starting to come under some serious scrutiny from Baggies fans, and really needs a performance from his side tonight.

Here’s the latest West Brom team news…

Team news

West Brom aren’t plagued with injuries at the moment – they have two long-term absentees in Kean Bryan (ACL) and Dara O’Shea (ankle) who’ll both be out for a few more months yet.

However, Ismael will be without Jake Livermore who is serving the second of a three-match ban tonight.

Predicted XI

Johnstone (GK)

Townsend

Clarke

Bartley

Kipre

Furlong

Mowatt

Molumby

Grant

Diangana

Hugill

West Brom fans are crying out for Ismael to change up his tactics and line up, but the Frenchman has very little room to manoeuvre when it comes to his side.

He has a relatively small group of first-team players, with options especially light in attack which is where West Brom have struggled so far this term.

Expect an unchanged side to go into tonight’s game – bar one potential change with the more physical Jordan Hugill coming in for Matt Phillips up top.

Ismael will be hoping that a combination of home advantage and Forest finding it hard to see out wins in game will give his side the edge, but again it comes down to whether West Brom can convert their chances.

They had plenty of opportunities and plenty of the ball against Blackpool but couldn’t convert any.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.