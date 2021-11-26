Exeter City will look at the possibility of signing Newport County loanee Padraig Amond on a permanent deal, as per a report by Devon Live.

Exeter City currently have the striker on loan from their fellow League Two club.

Amond, 33, has scored three goals in 13 games so far this season in all competitions.

The Grecians could potentially lose him in January if Newport decide to recall him.

“I will look at budgets’…

However, Exeter boss, Matt Taylor, hasn’t ruled out trying to sign him for good:



“There is always that potential of him signing permanently. I have to look at budgets for this season and next season but if there is ever a senior figure in our changing room who is valuable – even before he gets on the pitch – with what we do with our younger players, it’s him.”

He added: “Also, he is a player that wants to go into the coaching aspect of it. I know he has done his badges and is qualified and he wants to get on the grass and do a bit of coaching, so there is hopefully room for movement in relation to that.

“As I say, sometimes it gets taken out of our hands, but we are looking at all the options closely.”

Current situation

Newport gave him the green light to head out on loan to Exeter over the summer but have a new manager at the helm now in James Rowberry.

His loan situation at Exeter now depends on whether the Exiles’ boss has him in his plans or not.

Amond is out of contract at Rodney Parade at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent next summer.

Experienced

The Irishman has racked up over 600 appearances in his career to date and has scored 198 goals.

He moved to England in 2011 and has had spells at Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Grimsby Town and Hartlepool United in the past.

Amond has been on the books at Newport for the past four-and-a-half years now but Exeter could try and sign him permanently in January.