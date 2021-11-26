Bradford City’s Jorge Sikora has extended his loan deal at Spennymoor Town.

Bradford City will let the youngster stay with the non-league side for another 28 days, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

The defender will now return to Valley Parade at the end of December.

Sikora, 19, linked up with the National League North side last month on an initial one-month loan and has done enough for them to want to keep hold of him for longer.

He was given the green light to head out the exit door by the Bantams to get some first-team experience and has since made five appearances.

Academy graduate

Sikora is a product of the Bradford academy and has been on the books of the Yorkshire club since Under-13s level.

He has been a regular for their various youth sides over recent years before he was handed his first-team debut in September 2019.

The Bantams then gave him his first professional contract in 2020 in a deal that was then extended at the end of last season.

Story so far



Sikora has now made five appearances for Bradford so far in his career.

He also had a loan spell away at FC United of Manchester a couple of seasons ago in the Northern Premier League.



Loan club

Spennymoor are currently 10th in the National League North and are back in action this weekend against Chorley in the FA Trophy.