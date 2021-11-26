Billericay Town have signed Josh Wright following his departure from Crawley Town.

Billericay Town have announced the addition on their official club Twitter account (see tweet below).

𝙎𝙌𝙐𝘼𝘿 𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀❗️ We're delighted to announce the signing of Josh Wright! The experienced midfielder joins after previously playing at League 2 Crawley Town⚽️ pic.twitter.com/gpO0cU3AtP — Billericay Town FC (@BTFC) November 25, 2021

Wright, 32, parted company with Crawley Town in September and became a free agent.

Southend United had since had a look at him on trial, as reported by the Echo, but he didn’t sign for the National League side in the end.

Career to date

Wright started out at Charlton Athletic and has since had spells all over the Football League at Scunthorpe United, Millwall, Gillingham, Southend United and Bradford City.

He has racked up 441 appearances to date and is now dropping into non-league for the first time.

Leyton Orient spells

The midfielder has also played for Leyton Orient on two occasions in the past.

He first joined the O’s in 2014 before returning to Brisbane Road in 2019.

Wright scored nine goals in 53 games for the London club in his latest stint there before leaving for Crawley in January 2020.

New club

Billericay are currently bottom of the National League South and will hope their new recruit can help them rise up the table.

They have won just twice so far this season in the league.

The Blues have a few ex-Football League players in their ranks right now such as Lawrie Wilson, Charlie Lee, Shaq Coulthirst and Marvel Ekpiteta.

Wright could make his debut tomorrow against Maidstone United away.