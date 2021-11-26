Former Swansea City full-back Connor Roberts could be loaned out by Burnley in the January transfer window, and Russell Martin’s side may show an interest according to Planet Swans.

Roberts, 26, left Swansea City to join Burnley last summer.

The Clarets paid a reported £2.5million fee and Roberts signed a four-year deal with the club. But the Welsh intentional is yet to make his Premier League debut for the club – injury has largely hampered his season so far and now back and available for selection, Roberts seemingly can’t make it off the bench.

Now though, a report from Planet Swans suggests that Sean Dyche’s side are ready to let Roberts leave on loan in the January transfer window, and have suggested that a return to Swansea City could be on the cards.

They write:

“Of course the Swans would not be alone in becoming alerted to the availability although his ties to the area – friends and family – would see us at the top end of his list of preferable destinations.”

Would Roberts be a good addition for Swansea in January?

Roberts obviously knows the club very well. The fans know him very well and grew to love him before his summer departure, but whether or not he’d return as a regular starter is another question.

Swansea have changed a lot as a football club since last season and Martin has brought about a whole new ethos at the club and whilst Roberts is a contemporary player who could potentially compliment the new style of play, names such as Ethan Laird are here now and the Manchester United man is flourishing.

Bringing in some competition for him would obviously be healthy but Swansea won’t want to ruin a good thing that they’ve got going at the moment – whilst Roberts would be a solid addition for most Championship clubs, perhaps a return to Swansea wouldn’t be such a fruitful idea.