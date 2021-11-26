Charlton Athletic are back in action tomorrow against Shrewsbury Town.

Charlton Athletic are on the road again after their 2-2 draw with Morecambe on Tuesday.

Johnnie Jackson is unbeaten in the league since taking over from Nigel Adkins last month.

The Addicks will be eager to continue their impressive run of form as they head into a hectic winter schedule.

Shrewsbury will be a tough game for the London club and go into the match on the back of their 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

‘Very big club’…

Their boss, Steve Cotterill, has delivered his verdict on Charlton ahead of this weekend’s match, as per the Shrews’ official club website: “Charlton have played a similar formation to us in the last few games and there’s been a bit of a change since Johnnie has gone in.

“It looks like there has been a reaction from the players which can happen sometimes. We’ve had a look at them in a few games and we’ll work off the back of the things we’ve seen.”

He added: “We are playing a very big club at the weekend but it’s no different to the other night. We played against a big team the other night as well.”

How are the Shrews doing?

Shrewsbury are currently 21st in the league table and are a point from safety.

They have lost only once in their last four league matches and will fancy their chances of causing Charlton some problems.

Cotterill’s men have picked up some decent results so far in this campaign against the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and of. course Sunderland the other night.

They are no pushovers and can rise out of the relegation zone if they beat the Addicks.