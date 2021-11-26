Barrow have decided not to sign Leeds United youngster Josh Galloway.

Barrow have been taking a look at the winger on trial recently but will not be offering him a deal, as per a report by The Mail.

Galloway, 19, played for the Bluebirds in the Lancashire Cup against Burnley a couple of weeks ago.

He is out of contract at Leeds at the end of this season and is believed to have been made available to leave the Premier League side.

The teenager will become a free agent next June anyway and has been given the green light to find himself a new home.

No move

However, it won’t be Barrow with their boss, Mark Cooper, saying: “We’ve not chosen to do anything on that one. There aren’t any free agents available that could help us at the minute.”

Career so far

Galloway is from Scotland and rose up through the academy at Carlisle United.

He was a regular for the Cumbrians at various youth levels but was lured away by Leeds before he could make a first-team appearance.

The teenager initially played for the Whites’ Under-18s side before breaking into their Under-23s more recently.

What now?

Galloway is not heading back to Cumbria right now and will have to weigh up his next move in the game.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up with the January transfer window on the horizon.

What next for Barrow?



Cooper’s men are back in action tomorrow and face a tricky trip to Sutton United.