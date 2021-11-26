Bolton Wanderers have rejected the chance to sign Viv Solomon-Otabor.

Bolton Wanderers had a look at the winger on trial recently but decided not to offer him a deal, as per a report by The Bolton News.

Solomon-Otabor, 25, has now signed for St Johnstone and has penned a short-term contract with the Scottish Premiership side.

He left Wigan Athletic at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his options.

Cardiff too

Championship side Cardiff City had a look at him as well last month but the departure of Mick McCarthy meant the deal fell through.

‘That is why…’

Bolton boss, Ian Evatt, has revealed why his side didn’t sign him: “The problem we have – and it is a problem – is by the time you get the lads who have not had clubs up to speed, it’s January.

“That is why we decided against Viv, and it was before Lloyd went down, so we might have made a different decision knowing what we know now.

“I think we are that close to January now, if we took that option now it would take a long time to get them up to speed so we need to bite the bullet a little bit and get through to the window.”

Career to date

Solomon-Otabor started out at Birmingham City and went on to play 40 times for their first-team as a youngster.

He also had loan spells away at Oxford City, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Portsmouth to gain experience.

The pacey winger then signed for CSKA Sofia last year but his time in Bulgaria was short-lived.

He then returned to England with Wigan last term and helped the North West club stay up in League One.