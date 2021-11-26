Portsmouth are interested in signing Notts County hotshot Kyle Wootton.

Portsmouth have identified the striker as potential January addition, as per a report by The News.

Wootton, 25, has scored nine goals so far this season in all competitions for Notts County.

Pompey are believed to have watched him last week in the FA Cup against Rochdale.

Notts County spell

The National League side swooped to sign him in 2019 on loan before making the move permanent shortly after.

He has since been a hit at Meadow Lane and has fired 40 goals in 98 games altogether since his move there.

Career to date

Wootton started his career at Scunthorpe United and rose up through the youth ranks at Glanford Park.

He went on to play 78 games altogether for the Iron as a youngster and bagged 11 goals.

The attacker also had loan spells away from the League Two side at Lincoln City, Cheltenham Town, Stevenage and FC Halifax Town to gain experience.

Current situation

Wootton is out of contract at Notts County at the end of this season and they are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

However, they risk losing him for free next summer if they can’t agree an extension.

Portsmouth could try and tempt the non-league outfit into cashing in on him in January as they look to boost their attacking options.