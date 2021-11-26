Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says it will take a ‘huge bid’ to lure John Souttar away from his side this winter, as per a report by Sky Sports.

Hearts hope to keep hold of the Championship-linked defender in the upcoming January transfer window.

Souttar, 25, has been linked with QPR, Stoke City, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, Luton Town and Preston North End, according to a report by the Daily Record.

He is also said to be on the radar of Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Rangers.

‘Huge bid’…

Hearts boss Neilson has provided this latest update:

“If he does decide it’s time to move on, it will take a huge bid in January for that to happen, or he’ll see out his contract and hopefully leave happy.

“He is a key player who will hopefully help us finish as high up the league as we can and go as far as we can in the cup, so you have to balance off the two sides of it and say ‘what is keeping him [until the end of the season] worth?’ and ‘what is a transfer worth?’

“From my perspective as a coach, I’ll be pushing to keep him here for as long as I can because he’s such a key part of the team.”

Contract situation

Souttar is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent next summer.

His club are keen to tie him down on a new deal but risk losing him for nothing next June if they can’t agree one with him.

Key player

The former Dundee United man has played for Hearts for the past six years and has been a key player for them.

He joined the Edinburgh club in 2016 and has since made 144 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with five goals from the back.